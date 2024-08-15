KUCHING, Aug 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised all athletes involved in the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be prepared to face any challenges with the spirit of a champion.

Zahid, also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the athletes must also be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally.

“Face challenges with the spirit of a champion in all 488 events being contested and all the best,” he said via a video clip on his Facebook page today.

Sukma 2024 offers 488 gold medals in 37 sports, with all events being held at 50 competition venues in nine divisions throughout Sarawak, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

A total of 9,927 athletes nationwide have confirmed their participation in the Games, with Brunei sending an invitational contingent.

The dual-language website also displays the latest results along with a photo gallery, videos, medal standings and interesting facts about Sukma 2024. — Bernama