KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Terengganu has decided not to send female gymnasts to this year’s Malaysian Games (Sukma) due to concerns over attire that does not align with Islamic guidelines, making it the only Perikatan Nasional-led state to impose such a ban.

Malaysiakini reported that Terengganu State Gymnastics Association president Abdul Razak Mat Amin confirmed that only male gymnasts will be competing in the biennial event, scheduled to take place in Sarawak from August 17 to 24.

“Terengganu will send six male gymnasts, which is the maximum number allowed for Sukma,” he reportedly said

In contrast, the other Perikatan Nasional-governed states—Kelantan, Kedah, and Perlis—will have both male and female gymnasts participating.

Kedah’s gymnastics team manager, Mohammad Irwan Shafiee, said the state is aiming for at least a bronze medal in this year’s championship. “We didn’t win any medals in the last Sukma, so our target this year is to contribute at least one bronze,” he told Malaysiakini.

The state government’s decision, which specifically affects Muslim women, has sparked disappointment among the athletes, particularly those who represented Terengganu in past competitions.

Last year, several gymnasts expressed their frustration over the ban, with some being advised to switch to other sports such as wushu.

Kelantan’s contingent includes eight gymnasts, with two women among them, according to team manager Ardy Zamani Abdullah. Meanwhile, Perlis Sports Council director Mohd Azraai Zain Tusimin confirmed that their contingent will feature six male and three female gymnasts.

Sukma Sarawak will see athletes competing for 14 gold medals in gymnastics, with events spread across eight men’s and six women’s categories. Among the events are floor exercises, parallel bars, vaulting, and single bars.