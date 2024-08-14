



SEPANG, Aug 14 — Veteran diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri has opted for a temporary break from the sport before mapping out her long-term plans, following a series of challenges, including a rushed preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 25-year-old diver expressed the need to ‘reset’ herself before making any future decisions, confident that with the right programs and training, she still has a lot to offer.

“I’m not sure yet and need to take some time to rethink and reset myself. I have plans, but no final decision has been made...I need to take a break first,” Nur Dhabitah told the media after arriving at Kuala Lumpur

International Airport (KLIA) with teammate Bertrand Rhodict Lises.

When asked about the duration of her break, Nur Dhabitah said it’s uncertain and depends on her mental state and how soon she can regain her motivation.

“It’s hard to say...it depends on how you recover mentally and find that drive again,” she added.

Despite taking time off, Nur Dhabitah reaffirmed her passion for diving. She secured her place for Paris 2024 through an unused quota from other national athletes and ended up in 12th place in the final of the 3-meter (m) springboard event last Friday.

In other news, Bertrand described his Olympic debut as an eye-opener and a valuable experience in finding his direction in the sport. He admitted feeling lost previously but has regained confidence following his competition experience and training at a central camp in London for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 19-year-old diver was eliminated in the preliminary round of the men’s 10-meter (m) platform event, finishing 25th out of 26 with a total score of 313.70 points. — Bernama



