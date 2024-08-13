KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia’s national badminton coach from Indonesia Rexy Mainaky today said the country should broaden its focus and invest in other sports if it wants to increase its Olympics medal tally.

Hailing men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia and doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for their gutsy performance in the recently-ended Paris Games, Rexy said it was unfair to pin all the country’s medal hopes on the national badminton team, given the high-pressured Olympics environment.

“In future, let’s not expect medals only from badminton,” Rexy was quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today as saying during a press conference at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

“Why not also focus on other sports that can win the country medals, such as athletics, swimming, gymnastics and diving?

“Provide them with funds. For example, the country should send athletes to train in the US for four years and provide them with funding.”

Rexy was also reported saying that Malaysia could learn from the Philippines which won two gold medals at its Olympics debut in Paris through its gymnast Carlos Yulo.

Malaysia sent 26 athletes to compete in 11 sports at the French capital.

Of that number, only the badminton men’s players made the podium.