PARIS, Aug 10 — Malaysia remains at two bronze medals but has fallen down the overall ranks to number 78.

The US is the top scorer with 111 medals but is even with China at 33 gold. It makes up for this with 39 silver and 39 bronze.

China has 83 medals overall with its gold count at 33, 27 silver and 23 bronze.

Australia is in a distant third with 48 medal overall, 18 gold, 16 silver, and 14 bronze.

Japan is in fourth place with 37 medals, 16 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze.

Olympic host France ranks sixth, bagging 56 medals overall, with gold at 14, 20 silver, and 22 bronze.

