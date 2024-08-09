SEOUL, Aug 9 — South Korean silver medalist Kim Ye-ji collapsed suddenly during a press conference today.

Chosun Daily reported that Kim, 31, who placed second in the 10m air pistol shooting Olympics event, suddenly collapsed while having convulsions while being interviewed at the Jeonbuk shooting range in Imsil County, North Jeolla province at around 11.01am (10.01am Malaysian time).

An ambulance was called and Kim was transported to a hospital in Jeonju.

Kwak Min-so, head coach of the South Korean shooting team was quoted saying that Kim did not have any chronic illness nor experienced similar incidents like what happened today.

It’s speculated her collapse could be due to fatigue and her current health status is being monitored.

Kim had become an internet sensation after photos of her competing at the Oympics circulated widely on social media, dubbing her as having ‘main character energy’.