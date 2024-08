PARIS, Aug 9 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics today (Aug 9):

(Note: all events are in Malaysian time)

Golf (Le Golf National)

Women’s Individual

Round 3: Ashley Lau - 3.55 pm

Diving (Aquatics Centre)

Men’s 10m platform

Preliminary: Bertrand Rhodict Lises - 4 pm

Women’s 3m springboard

Finals: Nur Dhabitah Sabri - 9 pm

Track cycling (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome)

Women’s sprint

Qualifying: Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - 8 pm

1/32 finals (if qualify): Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - 8.48 pm

1/32 finals repechage (if qualify): Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - 9.38 pm

1/16 finals (if qualify): Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - 12.10 am (Saturday)

1/16 finals repechage (if qualify): Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - 12.58 am (Saturday)

— Bernama