PARIS, Aug 6 — After M. Thinaah’s heartwarming thank you note to teammate Pearly Tan, the latter replied with her own tribute to her longtime doubles partner.

In a Facebook note dedicated “To my chaaaaa”, Tan reminisced about how they have been close since they were young but only recently became a sporting duo.

“We were not destined to be partners from the start but somehow found each other along the way and made it this far.

“In this few years of partnership, we had our own misunderstandings and struggles but these lows have shown me the true meaning of perseverance and partnership. Without you, my dream to be at the Olympics will never come true,” she wrote.

In the note she also recounted their tribulations after finding out who they would face in the group draw, seeing each other toss and turn at night trying to sleep at the Olympics village and noted their trials as being proof “how much we want this.”

She ended the note thanking her doubles partner: “Thank you for being my partner and my best friend. Together we can conquer everything.”