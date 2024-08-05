KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysian women badminton double’s player M. Thinaah wrote an emotional missive on Instagram for her doubles partner Pearly Tan, expressing her appreciation for the latter’s support.

She wrote: “Pearly, without you I wouldn’t be here on the biggest stage of every athletes’ dream.”

Thinaah recounted how Tan had struggled with sickness and injuries and how the pair had “misunderstandings” during training camp but all that melted away once they arrived at the Olympic village.

“Who would have imagined that the both of us could reach the Semifinals of the Olympics after seeing we were grouped in the “Group of death”/”Group Maut?

“I know going home without a medal is very disappointing but we also have to praise ourselves because not everyone will be there during our worst moments but we will always have each other.”

Thinaah said she was “grateful and happy” to have shared the experience with her teammate.

She ended her post with what she called their constant reminder:

“Enjoy every single rally in the court, appreciate every second in court “

球不落地，就不放弃

From the bottom of my heart, Thank you so much Pearly”