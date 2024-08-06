PARIS, Aug 5 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is confident that national track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang can produce his best at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That’s because the Malaysian contingent’s hope of bagging the country’s first Olympic gold medal now hinges on the track cyclists after the national shuttlers could only end their campaign with two bronzes.

Hannah, during a gathering with the Malaysian media personnel covering the Paris Olympics, said she has never been worried about the dedication and maturity shown by Mohd Azizulhasni, known as the “Pocket Rocketman”.

“He has expressed his desire to go for gold. I feel there are no issues of pressure or anything because, right from the start, we all knew about his ambition. On our part, we will support any athlete with such aspirations.

“Through the RTG (Road to Gold) programme, we have increased our support for him and this time we have flown in an expert from the National Heart Institute (IJN), Prof Datuk Seri Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon, to monitor his condition. I believe that with the facilities provided under the RTG programme, Azizulhasni will be able to do his best in Paris,” she said.

Hannah, who also expressed her appreciation for the fighting spirit displayed by the badminton players, hopes that other athletes will also produce their best performances in Paris.

She said that based on the feedback received, one significant change seen among athletes under the RTG programme was the improved mental strength of the shuttlers.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Jeswant assured that health-wise, the “Pocket Rocketman”, who underwent open-heart surgery in April 2022, is in the best shape.

“He has recovered very well since the surgery... there have been no concerning issues.

“We have monitored him and conducted the necessary tests at IJN and in Australia. We are confident he is in prime health condition to achieve his targets. We will give him all the support and motivation he and all the other cyclists need to go all out, do their best and, InsyaAllah, succeed,” he said.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 36, underwent open heart surgery due to a rare heart condition known as an anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery (AAORCA) at the Epworth Richmond Hospital in Melbourne, Australia in April 2022.

Tomorrow, Mohd Azizulhasni, the Tokyo 2020 men’s keirin silver medallist, and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom will begin their Paris Olympic campaign in the sprint event while Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri will make her Olympic debut in women’s keirin. — Bernama