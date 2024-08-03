PARIS, Aug 3 — Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has already thrown down some epic performances in Paris — and now, she is throwing some shade at Donald Trump.

“I love my black job,” the 27-year-old posted yesterday on social media platform X, alongside a black heart emoji, following her history-making gold medal win in the all-around competition.

She was responding to a post from singer Ricky Davila, who shared photos of Biles showing off her medal with the caption: “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

I love my black job https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Speaking to a conference of Black journalists this week, Republican White House candidate Trump said undocumented migrants are taking “Black jobs.”

Asked to specify what was a “Black job,” Trump responded: “A Black job is anybody that has a job.”

It is a phrase he has used many times on the campaign trail.

Trump is running against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman ever to secure a major party’s nomination. — AFP