PARIS, July 31 — Luxembourg’s former China table tennis player Ni Xialian’s sixth Olympics was cut short yesterday by Chinese top seed Sun Yingsha, who the 61-year-old helped train this week to prepare for opponents with an unusual paddle in the mixed doubles final.

For Ni, a former world champion with China who now represents Luxembourg, her stint in Paris was a dream come true.

”I am very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to play against Shasha, the world number one,” said Ni, who lost 4-0 in the round of 32.

”I truly had my eyes opened to what it means to be the world number one.

”Many shots that would score in other games were just like scratching an itch for her, barely affecting her at all.”

Ni, world champion in 1983, is the oldest athlete competing in table tennis at the Paris Games.

She moved to Luxembourg in the late 1980s after winning two world championship gold medals for China.

Ni missed the 1996 Olympics because she did not want to represent anyone but China, although she had a change of heart years later after realising sport is not just about nationality.

Still nimble on court, Ni attributed her extended career to the fundamental skills she learned in China, as well as support from her team in Luxembourg, including her coach and husband Tommy Danielsson.

Grateful Ni

When China’s team contacted her for help before Tuesday’s mixed doubles final to get used to the unusual style of paddle the North Korean team uses she jumped at the chance.

”I believe each of us should have a sense of gratitude. I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to give back and to help our Chinese team,” Ni said.

China’s Sun and Wang Chuqin beat North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the mixed doubles final, the first step in what could be a Chinese gold medal sweep in the sport.

Ni’s valiant defeat at the hands of Sun earned her a kiss from her husband, a standing ovation in the packed stadium, and words of encouragement from Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his wife, who had come to cheer for her.

”With such recognition from them, what more could I ask for? This is enough to fulfill my life,” Ni added.

Three years ago in Tokyo, she thought she was at her last Olympics. Ni is not so quick to call Paris her last now.

”I don’t dare to think about this question,” she said.

For Sun, the 23-year-old who won her first gold medal on Tuesday, playing against “Auntie Ni” was an inspiration.

”I never thought about having a career like Auntie Ni,” she said. “Seeing her still competing on the court is truly inspiring for us younger athletes. We can always look up to her as a role model.” — Reuters