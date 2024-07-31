PARIS, July 31 — You have to pity official sports TV commentators because they have a tough act to compete with: social media users.

Here’s a selection of some of the funniest posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook about the ongoing largest sporting event of the year:

Canada women’s rugby team decided they had an important task — to test the famous cardboard Olympic Village beds.

Another rugby player, New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde went viral for her touching story of meeting her idol, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Simon Biles photo with basketball player Shaquille O'Neal made the internet rounds again but this time someone pointed out her latest gymnastic feat saw her jumping higher than Shaq himself. Truly a wunderkind.

SIMONE BILES REACHED 12 feet in the air that’s 7 feet 4 inches between here and the floor thats 3 inches taller then Shaq pic.twitter.com/VbcV5xcGKQ — Egal (@EGTVEgal) July 27, 2024

The Olympics is also when the not-normally sports fans get an education about sports and many were wowed at the special eye equipment used by some elite shooters.

They also found out that some athletes don’t even need it.

the coolest part of this is that gold medalist oh ye-jin doesn't use the mechanical iris. no cyborg buff and still won it all https://t.co/xi94t2cOvg pic.twitter.com/Pki8yA7gSV — david (@201davidsong) July 29, 2024

The furore over the Olympics’ opening performance has also generated some humour such as this funny post on Facebook.

Apology for Olympics

Here’s another one:

WOW NOW THE OLYMPICS MOCK THE ASCENSION? WHEN WILL THIS PERSECUTION END?? pic.twitter.com/qlg55zZTGw — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) July 28, 2024

An orthopaedic surgeon also shared that from his perspective (career-wise): "Simone Biles scares the s**t out of me." It was a sentiment shared by various other practitioners from health-related professions including a chiropractor and registered nurse, while on X user said they injured themselves "just walking!"

As an orthopedic surgeon, Simone Biles scares the shit out of me. — Very General Orthopaedist (@generalorthomd) July 29, 2024

Every Olympics, there will always be breakout stars and one of them is gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik whose specialty is the pommel horse.

What many viewers found interesting is that unlike many of the gymnasts participating he was on the US artistic gymnastics team to perform just one event, his best, and he was the last to perform.

His score helped the US men’s team win their first medal, a bronze, since 2008 when they also won a bronze.

Nedoroscik also won special attention for being a glasses wearer, only taking off his glasses to do his routine and then put them on again to celebrate his team’s win.

Admiration of his prowess aside, he's also extremely memeable as this post can attest: