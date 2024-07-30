PARIS, July 30 — Defending champions New Zealand will play the United States in the semi-final of the Olympic sevens, but French hopes of double rugby gold were dashed after defeat by Canada at the Stade de France on Monday.

Another partisan, near sell-out crowd of 66,000 packed into the Stade de France primarily to watch the France team in their mission to emulate Antoine Dupont and the men’s team in claiming gold.

But there was disappointment as the Canadians ran out 19-14 winners to set up a semi-final against Australia.

The Australians outclassed Ireland 40-7 in their quarter, Maddison Levi scoring a hat-trick to set a new women’s record of 11 tries scored at an Olympics, beating Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s previous best of 10 at the 2016 Rio Games.

Piper Logan opened the scoring for Canada against France, haring away from a scrum for a fine individual try, Chloe Daniels converting.

But the home side, roared on by a raucous crowd, drew level at the whistle for half-time, Ian Jason sprinting away for a try.

Yolaine Yengo converted that and her own try to take the lead after a brilliant Lili Dezou offload out of a double tackle.

But Logan scooted away for her second, identikit, try, captain Olivia Apps converting to make it 14 points apiece with three minutes to play.

Daniels dashed French hopes when she shot down an unguarded blindside for Canada’s third try.

Numerical advantage

New Zealand, gold medallists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, ran out comprehensive 55-5 winners over China and will play the US, 17-7 victors over Britain.

They were on the scoreboard within 30 seconds, veteran Sarah Hirini finishing off a break by Theresa Setefano.

But China roared back, Yang Feifei hauled down the line beckoning. When Hirini was yellow carded for a head-high tackle, the Chinese made the numerical advantage pay as Hu Yu outstripped the stretched defence for a try.

There was no panic from New Zealand, who went on to score eight tries without reply.

Five-pointers for Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Michaela Blyde and global rugby legend Woodman-Wickliffe, in her third and final Olympics, made it 24-5 at half-time.

Blyde crossed for her seventh try of the tournament early in the second period, swiftly followed by four more from Felix-Hotham, Mahina Paul (2) and Hirini in what turned out to be a procession.

New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, made a strong start against Ireland.

Levi bagged a first-half hat-trick in what was a re-run of both sides’ final pool match earlier Monday won 19-14 by the Australians.

Faith Nathan crossed to make it 26-0 at half-time before Isabella Nasser and Bienne Terita added two more either side of an Irish consolation try from Stacey Flood.

Britain took the lead in their quarter through Ellie Boatman, the US responding through Naya Tapper after a strong break from TikTok star Ilona Maher.

Maher looked like she might have been in for the US’ second on the stroke of half-time, but an outstanding Jasmine Joyce tackle wiped her out.

Kristi Kirche did get that American second, however, early in the second half, followed by Sammy Sullivan to end British medal hopes and hand the US a place in the last-four for the first time.

In the play-offs for lesser placings, there was a memorable 28-22 victory for Brazil over Fiji, who had won bronze at the Tokyo Games. — AFP