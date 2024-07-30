TOKYO, July 30 — Japan footballer Kaishu Sano has been released more than two weeks after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, his management company said.

It was unclear however whether the case against the 23-year-old, who recently signed for top-flight German side Mainz, has been dropped over the alleged incident on July 14.

German media reports quoted unnamed sources as saying that no charges would be filed against the footballer.

”I offer my sincere apology to the victim for my actions that caused great trouble,” Sano said in the statement issued by his management company on Monday, the same day as his release.

”I take the consequences of my action seriously and will strive to restore trust,” he was quoted as saying.

Contacted by AFP his management declined to say anything further. Police were not immediately available for comment.

The defensive midfielder and two friends, also in their 20s, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at a hotel in Tokyo, Japanese media reports said.

After responding to a call immediately after the alleged assault from the woman, reported to be in her 30s, police arrested the three near the hotel, the reports said.

Sano, who has made four appearances for Japan and was part of the squad at this year’s Asian Cup in Qatar, signed for Mainz earlier this month from Kashima Antlers. — Reuters



