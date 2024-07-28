PARIS, July 28 — After national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah proved their mettle in the first round, their compatriots continued a winning streak by also clearing the first hurdle in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

All managed to win their matches in straight sets, with men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Woo Yik leading the charge with a 21-10, 21-15 win against Canada’s Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura in just 38 minutes.

Next up was Lee Zii Jia who needed just 35 minutes to send off Sri Lanka’s Viren Nettasinghe in two sets — 21-14, 21-12.

Finally, mixed double pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei got through their first set scoring 21-15 but in the second set US players Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai gave them enough of a challenge but in the end had to conced after 58 minutes, with the final set score being 24-22.