PARIS, July 27 — National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean is eagerly anticipating his debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men’s 400m freestyle this morning.

The 21-year-old, who aims to break his own national record of 3 minutes and 48.36 seconds set at the Australian Championships, is expected to face strong competition from some of the world’s top swimmers.

Hoe Yean, a two-time SEA Games gold medallist, will begin his race at the La Defense Arena in Heat 2. Only the top eight swimmers out of 38 contestants in the heats will advance to the finals, scheduled for this evening.

“I’m becoming more excited as the race draws nearer. The experience here is definitely different; living up to the expectations of such a major multi-sport event and encountering many new things I haven’t seen before,” he told Bernama.

“This is the stage where the greatest athletes come together to compete at their best. I’m also delighted to meet my swimming mate from Australia, Sam Short... It’s great to see him here again,” Hoe Yean added.

Having received a wildcard slot for the event, Hoe Yean said that while the Paris summer weather is favourable, he hopes it could be a bit cooler. — Bernama