SEPANG, July 23 — “In Rexy we trust.” This seems to be the mantra adopted by Nova Widianto, the coach of professional women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei, regarding her mission to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nova is saddened that he cannot be with Jin Wei at the prestigious event but believes that former Olympic champion Rexy Mainaky is more than capable of guiding his protege.

“I do worry but Rexy has promised to help Jin Wei there. I have known Rexy for a long time and trust his capabilities because he is also the coaching director (of the Badminton Association of Malaysia).

“But I told Jin Wei that ultimately, she decides her destiny. The coach can only help a little,” he said.

Nova was speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here when sending Jin Wei off to Paris this morning.

Earlier media reports said Jin Wei would not be accompanied by Nova at the Paris Olympics due to the limited accreditation quota issued by the International Olympic Committee.

Nova said Jin Wei’s preparations are going smoothly and she is excited about making her debut in the Olympics.

He expects Jin Wei to clear the group stage and qualify for the quarter-finals.

“In the past two to three months, Jin Wei has given 100 per cent commitment and has never skipped training. She is in high spirits.

“Her draw is good, and I think we have a chance. Since Kim (Ga-eun)’s performance is also inconsistent, we are hoping for the best for Jin Wei,” he said.

Jin Wei has been drawn in Group H together with South Korea’s Ga-eun and South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz.

The group champion will qualify for the last 16, which is a knockout stage.

The badminton competition will be held at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena from July 27 to Aug 5. — Bernama