PARIS, July 20 — Parisian restaurateurs are complaining about a drop in visitors in connection with the Olympic Games.

The strict security measures have had a catastrophic impact on their businesses, according to a joint press release from catering and trade associations which was reported by several French media on Friday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Restaurants and brasseries, for example at the central Trocadéro square, one of the main Olympics venues, are suffering from access restrictions. Visitor numbers have fallen by 70 per cent, it was reported.

Added to the reduction from the Olympic restrictions is the bad weather at the beginning of the season, a reduction in tourists already as a result of inflation and the fact that holidaymakers generally tend to avoid Paris at the height of summer.

The Olympic Games are due to begin next week.

According to the press release, the safety of visitors is the top priority. However, the authorities should have provided more information about the restrictions so that caterers could have prepared better.

They are demanding swift compensation for the inconvenience they have suffered. — Bernama