LONDON, July 19 — Aston Villa re-signed Hull winger Jaden Philogene in a deal worth a reported £20 million ($25 million) on Friday.

Philogene agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, who he left to join Championship side Hull just 12 months ago.

The 22-year-old Villa youth academy graduate spent time on loan at Cardiff and Stoke before moving to Hull in 2023.

He scored 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances for Hull, sparking a race for his signature that also included Ipswich and Everton.

Ipswich had reportedly agreed a deal to sign Philogene last week, but a clause in the original sale to Hull gave Villa the right to match any bid.

The winger chose a return to his former club over a move to Ipswich, who won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Philogene made three top-flight appearances for Villa in his first spell, but is hoping to make a bigger impact for Unai Emery’s men as they look forward to a long-awaited return to the Champions League next season.

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” Philogene said. “Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.” — AFP