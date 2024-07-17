KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — There is no need for the national Paralympians to wear digital tracking devices throughout the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin said the decision was taken after receiving safety guarantees from the organisers of the world's biggest multi-sports Games.

“They (the organisers) have given their word that they are going to beef up security in Paris. So, I decided that there was no need for them to wear the tracking device over there.

“I have informed the company sponsoring the digital wristband that we will not be wearing them and thanked them for their assistance,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio's 'Jendela Fikir’ programme here today.

In addition to the organisers’ guarantee, he also often stays in contact with the Embassy of Malaysia in Paris to get the real picture and any latest reports following the political tension in France.

Meanwhile, Megat D. Shahriman said that three or four more athletes would be joining the Paris-bound Malaysian contingent and that their names would be announced after the selection committee meeting tomorrow.

As of last week, the PCM confirmed that 25 national athletes will compete in the 2024 Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Megat D Shahriman was also happy that the total number of sponsors willing to assist the national contingent in Paris had doubled compared to the Tokyo 2020 edition, thus far.

He also did not rule out the possibility of PCM receiving more sponsorship from other companies ahead of Paris 2024.

“At Tokyo 2020, we had three sponsors. For Paris 2024, we already have six sponsors and the numbers could still increase before the Games begin,” he said. — Bernama