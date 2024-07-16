PARIS, July 16 — France’s sports minister could be forgiven if she is nervous before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony for it “sets the tone” for what follows, Hugh Robertson, the minister charged with delivering the 2012 London Games, told AFP.

For Robertson, whose role 12 years ago is filled by French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera this year, says his greatest concern at the London opening ceremony was keeping the “athletes’ parade to time”.

Paris organisers must contend with an unprecedented waterborne ceremony, leaving the confines of the main stadium for the first time in history.

“The importance of the opening ceremony is one of the reasons why Paris 2024’s innovative decision to use the river Seine is so imaginative and striking,” Robertson said.

The London curtainraiser featured the inspired scene of Queen Elizabeth II and James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, teaming up, but Robertson’s overriding concern was security.

“Security was and, I suspect, will always be the greatest concern,” said Robertson, who in Paris will oversee his last Games as head of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

“Fortunately, we have an excellent relationship with the French security forces which gives Team GB enormous confidence,” he added.

Robertson, 61, admits he had butterflies in his stomach as the big day neared in London.

“It’s over a decade ago but I remember a combination of confidence in our plans and anxiety about the unexpected,” he said.

“The opening ceremony is a huge event and one that, arguably, sets the tone for the next 17 days.

“But it is only one part of a massive global sports event.

“Olympic Games should be all about the sport and a successful opening ceremony both starts the Games in the right way and then allows you to concentrate subsequently on the athletes.”

Robertson’s life has been notable for serving his country, first in the army, as a Conservative lawmaker — Minister for Sport and then a Foreign Office minister — for 14 years and subsequently as head of the BOA.

He says it was his stint in the British Army from 1982-95, which included the first Gulf War in January-February 1991 and the Balkans, namely the Siege of Sarajevo, which stood him in good stead for 2012.

“Army training helped me, and helps me still, in a number of ways,” he said.

“It teaches you to remain calm, focused and, crucially, to deal with the situation in front of you, not the one that you wished that you had.

“I served on a number of operational tours during my time in the army and it gives you great perspective.”

Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower are seen through the construction site of Parc des Champions (Champion's Park) at the Trocadero for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris July 4, 2024. — AFP pic

‘Exceptional Games’

Thankfully the army training also prevented him from tossing and turning in bed as the premiere approached.

“One of the great benefits of having trained as a soldier is that I can sleep anywhere!” said Robertson.

He formed a high-profile double act with athletics legend and former Conservative lawmaker Sebastian Coe — the British equivalent of Paris chief organiser Tony Estanguet — who oversaw the hugely successful Games.

There may be political uncertainty in France following an inconclusive result to the snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron but Robertson believes the Olympics will open with an “exceptional” show.

“In many respects we head into this Olympic Games with fewer issues than we have seen in past editions, and with a clear focus on the sport,” he said.

“We wish them well and look forward to what we think will be an exceptional Games.”

Robertson, though, may be a sentimentalist at heart because memories of 2012 will be ever present at Team GB House in Paris.

For the first time fans can buy tickets and listen to the tales of quintuple Olympic rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave, who carried the torch into the stadium at the 2012 opening ceremony, and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won one of three British athletics golds on ‘Super Saturday’ at the Games.

“For the first time, we are selling tickets to fans to enjoy full hospitality and a chance to meet Olympians,” Robertson said. — AFP