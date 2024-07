HAMBURG, July 5 — Europe’s football governing body Uefa handed a two-match ban to Turkish football player Merih Demiral for a politically-charged “wolf” celebration and fined England’s Jude Bellingham €30,000 (RM152,890) for a crotch-grabbing gesture at Euro 2024.

Bellingham was also given a one-match suspension in principle, but Uefa said that would not be immediately enforced and would be subject to a one-year probationary period. — Reuters

