SHAH ALAM, July 4 — The Selangor FC Solidarity Fund has collected RM76,490.06 in donations to help pay for the fine imposed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) on the Red Giants for not playing the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the contributions, collected from June 26 until July 2, would be handed over to the Red Giants to spur them to fight for justice.

“Based on the encouraging response towards the Solidarity Fund, we can see how strong the support is from all Malaysians, who also disagree with what is happening in the Malaysia League (M-League).

“Sports is an industry that should be incorporated into our daily lives to unite the people, not a platform for us to threaten with elements of violence and excessive state rivalry that lead to factions within the community,” he said.

He said this at a media conference to hand over the money collected for the Selangor FC Solidarity Fund here yesterday.

Amirudin also thanked all contributors, particularly football fans and state assemblymen, for their generosity in donating to the Red Giants.

The MFL had previously handed Selangor FC three forms of punishment for not playing against JDT in the Charity Shield match, with two of those later rescinded and the RM100,000 fine reduced to RM60,000.

The Red Giants did not play the Charity Shield match because the players were still traumatised and feared for their safety following the acid attack on Selangor and national stalwart Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said the excess fund would be used for the next process, which will be determined soon. — Bernama