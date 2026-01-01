LONDON, Jan 1 — Rodri and Jeremy Doku could both be involved when Manchester City travel to Sunderland on New Year’s Day, manager Pep Guardiola said Wednesday.

A key playmaker at the Etihad when fit, Rodri was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier League win over Nottingham Forest following his latest injury setback.

The Spaniard missed most of last season with a severe knee problem and his attempts at returning to action have been hampered by several issues, with the latest a hamstring complaint.

Doku, a winger who enjoyed a fine start to the season, has been sidelined for the past four games with a calf injury.

Their returns could be valuable to a City side who are set to be without several players during a congested January schedule.

City, including a trip to Tottenham on February 1, face 10 games in the space of 32 days over four competitions.

John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic are also out injured while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Rodri has come back,” Guardiola told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“Maybe he can play a few minutes. I’m looking forward to it. Doku maybe, John and Oscar no.”

Guardiola added: “In terms of squad we are not in our best right now for this tight schedule. It’s right lately we have played with the same guys but with the schedule we have.

“We will arrive back (from Sunderland) at 2.00am (0200 GMT) or 3.00am and two days later we have Chelsea and then after that we have Brighton — really tough opponents. We don’t have many players to rotate.”

City, who will begin 2026 five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, could strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Guardiola, however, refused to be drawn on reports linking the club with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“I don’t have any news about anything right now,” said the City boss, who also refused to be drawn on rumours Bobb could leave.

“The winter transfer window is completely closed right now. So, Sunderland...”

Sunderland are seventh in the table having made an impressive return to the top flight following last season’s promotion.

City defeated the Black Cats 3-0 at the Etihad on December 6 but Guardiola expects a difficult encounter at the Stadium of Light.

“They are so tough,” he said. “The crowd is unbelievable. They have beaten Newcastle. Arsenal and Aston Villa could not win there.

“They have had really good results. It will be completely different there but at the same time we are ready.” — AFP