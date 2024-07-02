FRANKFURT, July 2 — Following is reaction from Portugal's 3-0 penalty shootout win over Slovenia on Monday that sent them through to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they will meet France.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in extra time and scored one in the shootout: "Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.

"A direct shot to give the team the lead. I didn't manage it. (Jan) Oblak made a good save ... I have to see the penalty, I don't know if I shot well or badly, but I haven't missed once all year, and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it.”

"I think Portugal deserved it because we had more authority. Slovenia spent almost the entire game defending ... it's very difficult and the whole team is to be congratulated, especially our goalkeeper (Diogo Costa), who made three very good saves."

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who made three saves in the shootout to set a Euros record: "I'm very excited. It's very difficult to stay focused. I'm happy to help the team get through to the quarter-finals."

Costa on Ronaldo's penalty miss in extra time: "We all make mistakes. What matters is what we do as a team.

"I think this is probably the best game of my life, the game where I was most useful ... I just went with my gut - of course we analysed the penalty shooters but players change the way they shoot, but I had to go with my gut, so I'm very, very happy."

"We believed until the very end and we're all very happy, and now we want to play France.

"We all know that Cris (Ronaldo) is the hardest worker. I understand how frustrated he is because he devotes all his time to this. For me, it's an honour to play on the same team. We're a family, I believe in the work we put in."

Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak: "Unfortunately, it did not work out for us. I’m lost for words, the atmosphere here is amazing and that’s what makes it that much more difficult. — Reuters

"There’s nothing more to add, especially a few minutes after the thing transpired. You see what happened in extra time, we had the opportunity to score, but we were probably missing a bit of luck.

"In the end, Portugal has deservedly won. Congratulations to them."

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek: "I'm sorry for the fans, I'm sorry for this huge energy, because people did not believe we could play such a tournament. Unfortunately we did not manage to win, but Portugal deserved to win.

"I am the smallest factor in this team, and let me repeat it - you have no idea what a privilege it is to be leading this national team, and that we can play the biggest teams in Europe and the world." — Reuters