OREGON, July 1—Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world record run in the 400 hurdles wrapped up the U.S. Olympic trials in style on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon, where Noah Lyles showed he will have a real shot at taking the sprint double in Paris.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world record for the fifth time in her career, taking the tape in 50.65 seconds to the delight of track fans at Hayward Field.

"There's something really exciting about trying to figure out how to improve upon history," she told reporters.

Advertisement

Three years after the U.S. men failed to collect a single individual track gold in Tokyo, Lyles emerged as his country's brightest hope in both the 100 and 200.

He equaled his personal best to win the 100m in 9.83 before posting the fastest time of the year - 19.53 - in the longer sprint, his signature event.

"I definitely thrive off pressure. I thrive off big moments," he told reporters. "The bigger the moment, the faster I run."

Advertisement

Sha'Carri Richardson dominated the women's 100 with the season's fastest time 10.71, three years after a positive test for cannabis shattered her dream of competing at the Tokyo Games.

The world champion and U.S. fan favourite left Hayward Field with a smile despite coming up short in the 200, where she finished fourth.

In the 200, Tokyo bronze medallist Gabby Thomas had the world lead in the semi-finals and the second-fastest time of the year in the final, underlining her claim as the top Paris contender.

"In our sport, especially with the women, there are always going to be some really good contenders on the line and I think I've proven I can line up with anyone and come out on top," said Thomas.

Olympic men's 400 hurdles silver medallist Rai Benjamin cruised to victory in 46.46, the fifth-fastest performance of all time.

Three-time world champion Grant Holloway won the 110 hurdles in a blistering 12.86, with Freddie Crittenden (12.93) and Daniel Roberts (12.96) joining him as the only three men to crack 13 seconds this year.

The 10-day trials stuck largely to the script but was not without surprises, with Olympic champion Athing Mu missing out on a trip to Paris when she tripped and fell in the 800 final.

And Masai Russell (12.25) overcame an experienced field that included 2019 world champion Nia Ali and Tokyo silver medallist Keni Harrison to win the 100 hurdles and book her first trip to the Games.

In the field, shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser won his event with a throw of 22.84 metres after overcoming injuries earlier this season.

Tokyo gold medallist Valarie Allman sent a message with a 70.73 throw to win the discus, while world champion Chase Jackson won the women's shot put with 20.10.

Tara Davis-Woodhall overcame early nerves to win the women's long jump in 7.00 metres, underlining her claim as the favourite in Paris. —Reuters