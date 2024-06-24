KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — National shooter Johnathan Wong Guanjie has been rigorously preparing to ‘aim’ more accurately in his second appearance in the Olympics in Paris next month.

Johnathan said that in his effort to achieve the desired results, he is currently analysing the capabilities of other shooters who will pose stiff competition in the 10-metres (m) air pistol event at the Games, in addition to intensifying his existing training.

“We are also conducting more in-depth simulations compared to the last Olympics on how to face the event again.

“I need to know who the challengers are in terms of their rankings and the competitions they have participated in, so from there we can determine the achievable targets. I can also try to improve my performance based on that analysis,” he said when met recently.

Johnathan is among the earliest Malaysian athletes to qualify on merit for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the 10m air pistol at the World Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea in October 2023.

His made his debut in the Olympics at the Rio edition in 2016.

A total of 21 national athletes have confirmed their slots for the Paris Olympics so far, involving eight sports — diving, archery, badminton, cycling, golf, sailing, shooting and weightlifting. — Bernama