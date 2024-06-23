LONDON, June 23 — Chelsea announced on Saturday they had agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras for a reported initial fee of £29 million (RM146 million).

Estevao, who has featured for Brazil at youth level, will join compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

“The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation in South America as one of the most exciting talents around due to his skilful dribbling and electric pace, causing defences plenty of problems in his breakout season in senior football.” — AFP

