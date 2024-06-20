LONDON, June 20 — Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

“Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new first-team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract,” the club said in a statement.

Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.

Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the top flight after just one season in the Championship.

Advertisement

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as well as West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, were also linked with the Leicester role but it was Cooper who got the job.

“I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s first-team manager,” said Cooper. “This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

“I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Advertisement

‘Respect’

After congratulating Leicester on their promotion, the Welshman added: “Any person who loves football can only look with great respect upon how much this club has achieved in recent years.

“The Premier League title of 2016 and the FA Cup of 2021 have demonstrated what’s possible for a united club. As the new manager, I don’t take that legacy lightly.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha welcomed Cooper’s arrival by saying: “His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”

But Cooper’s time at Leicester could be hampered by off-field issues as the Foxes face a potential points deduction and may also need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Cooper guided Forest, a fellow Midlands club, to promotion in 2022 but was fired in December 2023 with the club deep in relegation trouble.

Forest eventually remained in the Premier League under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Cooper’s reign as Leicester manager starts with a home game against Tottenham on August 19. — AFP