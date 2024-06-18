KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Malaysian men’s professional golfer Gavin Kyle Green has qualified for his third consecutive Olympic Games after being ranked in the top 60 of the official Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) at the end of yesterday’s deadline.

The 30-year-old secured his Paris 2024 ticket with a 53rd placing in the men’s OGR, which was updated on the International Golf Federation’s (IGF) official website today.

In his previous two Olympic outings, Gavin finished 47th in the Rio de Janeiro edition in 2016 and joint 57th with Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico in the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

National women’s golfer Ashley Lau is also in a good position to make her Olympic debut in Paris as she is in 49th spot in the OGR before the Monday (June 24) deadline.

The Olympic golf event at the Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines will see 60 men and 60 women golfers in action on August 1-10.

“The IGF utilises the Official World Golf Rankings to create the OGR to determine eligibility. The top 15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country.

“Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15,” according to IGF. — Bernama