LONDON, June 8 ― England slumped to a 1-0 loss against Iceland in their last Euro 2024 warm-up match at Wembley today, with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's first-half goal giving the Scandinavian non-qualifiers a surprise but deserved victory.

Thorsteinsson scored in the 12th minute, finishing off a sharp break with a low shot through John Stones' legs to beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

The hosts spurned several opportunities to equalise, with Anthony Gordon slicing his shot well over the bar when in a similar position to Thorsteinsson two minutes after the goal.

Advertisement

England captain Harry Kane missed a golden chance in the 28th minute when he shinned Cole Palmer's cross over from six yards out.

But Iceland, who did not qualify for the Euros having been beaten by Ukraine in their playoff final in March, finished the stronger side and were good value for the win.

They should have doubled their lead in the 63rd minute but Thorsteinsson sliced horribly wide, with Ramsdale also forced to save a Sverrir Ingason header and Kolbeinn Finnsson's audacious volley from the edge of the box.

Advertisement

England pressed for a late equaliser but created few real chances and looked flat in their final game before the Euros in Germany, where they face Serbia in their opening Group C match in Gelsenkirchen next Sunday.

Manager Gareth Southgate conceded the defeat was a “far from ideal” preparation for the tournament at which England, runners-up in the last edition, will be one of the favourites.

“I'm not going to dress up the disappointment about the performance, but equally we have to stay calm because we know what needs to be put right and we will work on that,” he told reporters.

There were boos at fulltime from the crowd, with some fans seemingly more interested in trying to throw paper airplanes onto the pitch than watching the action on it, which Southgate said was understandable given England's performance.

But he insisted his side would be much better when their Euros campaign begins next week, adding that the defeat “gives us a chance to really focus the mind”.

Southgate will also have concerns over the fitness of centre back Stones, who was replaced at halftime after appearing to roll his ankle in the first minute, though he said the substitution was made as a precaution. ― Reuters