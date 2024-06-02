KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Harimau Malaya have suffered yet another casualty due to injury, with Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) top goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed pulling out of the squad for two crucial Group D matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed in a Facebook post last night that Ahmad Syihan will have to abandon his hopes of joining the central training camp ahead of the remaining qualifiers after being informed by his club’s doctor.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is the sixth player to be injured, following the sidelining of five key attackers earlier: wingers Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, and strikers Darren Lok, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and Romel Morales.

“Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan-gon will not call up a replacement player, instead opting to stick with the three existing goalkeepers — Azri Ab Ghani, Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi and Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman,” according to the post.

Advertisement

FAM said Selangor FC midfielder Nooa Laine will join the national squad tomorrow, completing the 25-member team that will fly to Bishkek on Tuesday for their next match against the hosts, Kyrgyzstan, at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on June 6.

Malaysia will conclude their Group D campaign against Taiwan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on June 11.

After four matches, Malaysia are third in the group with six points, while Kyrgyzstan are at the top, sharing nine points with second-placed Oman, and Taiwan are at the bottom without any points. — Bernama

Advertisement