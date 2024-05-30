AMSTERDAM, May 30 — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has included Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in his final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 despite the fact he his still recovering from an ankle injury.

Koeman has however left out left-back Ian Maatsen, who has played a key role in Borussia Dortmund’s progress to the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, but has never played for his country’s senior side.

The coach has placed his trust at left-back in the duo of Nathan Ake, fresh from winning the Premier League title with Manchester City, and the veteran Daley Blind.

De Jong suffered the injury in Barcelona’s 3-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Clasico on April 21 — the third time this season he had suffered ankle issues — but is expected to return to training on Saturday, just under two weeks before the Euros kick off.

Fitness concerns also surround Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands, who have won the European crown once in 1988, are in Group D with France, Austria and Poland.

They play Canada on June 6 and Iceland four days later in warm-up games.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford/ENG), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton/ENG)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Daley Blind (Girona/ESP), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/GER), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool/ENG), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/ITA), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan/ITA), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig/GER), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq/KSA)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool/ENG), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim/GER) — AFP