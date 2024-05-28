KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — National professional golf players, Gavin Kyle Green and Ashley Lau remain the Malaysian Golf Association’s (MGA) best bet to shoulder the country’s challenge at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in July.

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor expressed confidence in their prospects after noting their consistent presence within the top 60 rankings, with just under a month remaining before the qualification window closes.

Gavin maintains a strong position in his Olympic journey, currently ranked 52nd among male players, while Ashley holds the 50th spot among female contenders, as per the latest rankings.

“I’m optimistic that both of them will secure their spots, considering there’s still time until June (June 17 for men, June 24 for women) for qualification.

“There are still many tournaments to participate in, so they need to maintain consistency and ensure that their rankings don’t drop,” he told Bernama after the launch of the Poh Kong Women’s Golf Series held here today.

Malaysia had previously pinned hopes on Natasha Andrea Oon, another professional female golfer ranked 59th, to represent the nation at the prestigious global sports event.

In the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Malaysia fielded two representatives, Gavin, and Kelly Tan in the women’s category.

The second edition of the Poh Kong Women’s Golf Series, meanwhile, aims to promote greater female participation in the sport, targeting over 120 participants vying for the newly introduced challenge trophy.

The first round is slated for July 3 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, with the subsequent round scheduled for October 15 at Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club in Johor Baru. — Bernama