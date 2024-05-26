PARIS, May 26 — Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev on Monday as he opens what is likely to be his final French Open campaign with a tough assignment against the world number four.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion has only played four tournaments since January 2023 due to injuries but holds a 7-3 winning record over Zverev.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at five previous meetings between Nadal and Zverev:

2016 Indian Wells last 16

Nadal 6-7 (8/10), 6-0 7-5

A teenage Zverev enjoyed a breakthrough tournament at Indian Wells, knocking out seeds Grigor Dimitrov and Gilles Simon to reach the fourth round of a Masters event for the first time. The German made a mark in his maiden match against Nadal, saving two set points before taking the first set in a tie-break. Nadal fought back to force a decider, but Zverev created the chance to serve for victory when leading 5-3, only to miss a match point and lose five straight games as he tumbled to defeat.

2017 Australian Open 3rd rd

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2

The pair’s second meeting was their first at a Grand Slam tournament. Zverev took control of the match early on, building a two-sets-to-one lead. But again Nadal battled back in trademark fashion, eventually securing victory after more than four hours on court. Nadal went on to lose a memorable final against Roger Federer.

2018 Rome Open final

Nadal 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Zverev’s first defence of a Masters 1000 title was a strong one in Rome six years ago, as he set up his only meeting with Nadal in a final to date. The Spaniard, though, was too strong for his young rival once more, clinching his eighth of 10 Rome triumphs with his fifth win against Zverev in as many matches.

2019 ATP Finals round robin

Zverev 6-2, 6-4

Zverev finally got the better of Nadal at the 2019 season-ending Finals in London during the group phase. The German dominated on the indoor hard court and eventually finished second in the group ahead of Nadal on set difference. But Zverev’s title defence ended in the semi-finals with defeat by Dominic Thiem.

2022 French Open semi-finals

Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 — retired

Nadal and Zverev’s most recent meeting was their most memorable. Ahead of the second time they had played each other at a Grand Slam and the first time in the second week, Zverev had high hopes of becoming only the third player to ever defeat Nadal at Roland Garros. Nadal won a marathon first set after Zverev blew a 6-2 lead in the tie-break. After more than three hours on court, Zverev suffered a nasty ankle injury while hitting a forehand wide which levelled the second set at 6-6, leaving the court in a wheelchair before confirming he could not continue. Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open. Zverev did not play again in 2022. — AFP