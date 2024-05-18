SINSHEIM, Germany, May 18 — Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim courtesy of a second-half Andrej Kramaric hat-trick in the Bundesliga finale today, ending a disappointing season in third place as coach Thomas Tuchel bowed out.

Early goals from Mathys Tel and Alphonso Davies saw the injury-depleted Bavarians go 2-0 up by the sixth minute.

Hoffenheim, however, pulled a goal back through Germany international Maximilian Beier just two minutes later, with the hosts gradually taking some of the early pace out of the game.

Kramaric then delivered a stunning 19-minute hat-trick with the Bayern defence in ruins, to send them down to third place on 72 points.

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen finished in top spot on 90 points. VfB Stuttgart finished runners-up on 73 with a 4-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach. — Reuters