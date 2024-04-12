KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The uncertainties regarding professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s participation in the Thomas Cup 2024 have been resolved, as he is confirmed to join the national squad for the Chengdu assignment in China.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement today, said apart from Zii Jia, world number 18 Ng Tze Yong has also secured his spot in the national squad after being provisionally cleared by the medical team to play in the world men’s team championship.

Zii Jia had been unsure of joining the squad to Chengdu, while Tze Yong is still on the road to recovery after undergoing back surgery recently.

BAM also named Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei and Justin Hoh for singles duty while the doubles will be spearheaded by 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, followed by Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

“For the Uber Cup, BAM has named experienced singles players Goh Jin Wei and K. Letshanaa to the team.

“They will be joined by Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Teoh Mei Xing, Go Pei Kee, Tan Zhing Yi, Ho Le Ee and Chan Wen Tse,” it said.

BAM coaching director Rexy Mainaky said that the selections were made after close monitoring of the players during training in recent months and thorough discussions with the coaching staff.

Rexy believed that the selected players are eager to compete and give their best in the two tournaments, which will be held from April 27 to May 5.

“Some younger players in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup squads will be determined to prove themselves and deliver strong performances,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zii Jia, through Team LZJ’s official Instagram account, said it is an honour to represent the country in individual tournaments and team events like the prestigious Thomas Cup.

The world number 11 also took the opportunity to thank BAM for their continued trust in him.

Malaysia, who are seeded fifth for the Thomas Cup, have been drawn in Group D with European giants and 2016 Thomas Cup champions Denmark, Hong Kong and Algeria.

On the other hand, the tenth-seeded women’s squad will have an uphill task in the Uber Cup after being drawn in Group B with fourth seeds Thailand, sixth-seeded Taiwan and Australia.

Following is the full list of Malaysia’s Thomas and Uber Cup squads.

Thomas Cup: Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Justin Hoh, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei, Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

Uber Cup: Goh Jin Wei, K. Letshanaa, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Teoh Mei Xing, Go Pei Kee, Tan Zhing Yi, Ho Le Ee and Chan Wen Tse. — Bernama