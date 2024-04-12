KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Two leading Selangor FC midfielders, Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi and Nooa Laine are among the names selected for the final list of 23 Harimau Muda players for the 2024 Asian Cup U-23 in Doha, Qatar from April 15 to May 3.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement today, said also listed the final squad under Juan Torres Garrido were Y.S.C.C. Yokohama club striker, Luqman Hakim Shamsudin and Malaysian-Scottish player Fergus Tierney.

Among the other players who will represent the country in Qatar are Penang FC goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman, Johor Darul Ta’zim II player Daryl Sham K.K George and Kuala Lumpur City FC striker Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli.

For the action in Qatar, Malaysia, who were drawn in Group D, will open the competition against Uzbekistan on April 17 followed by clashes against Vietnam (April 20) and Kuwait (April 23).

Only the top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals and have the chance to continue the challenge of grabbing three automatic slots to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games while the fourth best team of the tournament will have a play-off match against Guinea in Paris this May.

The final line-up of 23 players listed by National U-23 Head Coach Juan Torres Garrido for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup squad is as follows:

— Bernama