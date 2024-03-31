LONDON, March 31 — Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be out of action for six to nine months after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Saturday’s 4-3 win over West Ham United, the Premier League club said today.

Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute due to the injury in his right knee and the club said he would undergo surgery next week, effectively ending his season.

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months,” Newcastle said in a statement.

Newcastle had triggered a contract extension earlier this month to keep the 30-year-old defender at the club until 2025. — Reuters

