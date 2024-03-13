JEDDAH, March 13 — Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus called their record of 28 consecutive wins “momentous” but warned it will mean nothing if they finish the season without silverware.

Jesus’s men reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at fellow Saudi big-spenders Al Ittihad in Jeddah.

In doing so, Riyadh-based Hilal surpassed the previous record of 27 straight wins by a top-flight team, set by Welsh side The New Saints in the 2016-2017 season.

Already the most successful team in AFC Champions League history with four titles, they went through 4-0 on aggregate and face Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the last four next month.

“Everyone at Al Hilal is delighted to achieve world football history by winning 28 consecutive matches,” the veteran Portuguese Jesus said, according to the AFC website.

“This is truly an incredible achievement and I want to thank everyone at the club for their part in this momentous winning record.”

But Jesus warned: “As I have said throughout this period, records do not matter as much as trophies.

“It is up to everyone at Al Hilal to ensure that we close out the season as Saudi League champions and meet our targets in the cup competitions.

“Only then can we truly celebrate.”

Hilal are closing on glory on multiple fronts. They are 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and are in the Saudi Super Cup.

Champions League runners-up last year, Hilal took the lead against Ittihad on the night in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday through Yasser Al Shahrani on the hour.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was among a glut of foreign stars to move to Saudi football last summer on big wages, played in the Brazilian Malcom to wrap up the result deep in injury time. — AFP