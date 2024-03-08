NEW DELHI, March 8 — Malaysia’s Muhamad Khaidir Kassim is taking part in the World Paralympic Shooting Competition in New Delhi, an event that is key to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 30-year-old athlete will take part in the R3 and R6 contests.

His best personal achievement was at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) in 2018 when he took the bronze in the individual R3 event and the gold medal in the R3 team event.

“This competition in India also acts as pre-qualification for the Paralympic in August. It’s the last opportunity to get the required MQS (minimum qualifying score) for the qualification,” Malaysian Para Shooting Association treasurer Ilias Yaakop told Bernama.

Advertisement

The 10-day World Paralympic Shooting Competition ends on March 15. — Bernama