PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — National tower runner Soh Wai Ching is aiming to maintain his status as the world’s number one tower runner for another 10 years, even though he has crossed the age of 30.

To achieve this, Wai Ching is determined to participate in more meets that offer high points and intends to break more records to help him maintain his ranking dominance.

Wai Ching has held the position of the world’s number-one tower runner since April 2022.

“I have had the world’s number one ranking for almost two years, so if possible, I want to extend that.

“It’s not easy; other competitors are also chasing this ranking, so I can say that is my target now. However, this can be achieved by participating in several important championships for point collection this year and the next,” he said

He was speaking to reporters at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) here today.

Wai Ching mentioned some of the competitions that offer high points, including Bieg Na Szcyt in Poland (March 16), Towerrunning World Championship in Taiwan (May 4), and Tunnel to Towers Climb in New York (June 2).

Last year, Wai Ching won 31 out of the 36 competitions he participated in.

Meanwhile, the MoU today saw Wai Ching receiving a sponsorship of RM75,000 from MBPJ to help him participate in more international-level competitions.

This is the second sponsorship from MBPJ after the RM100,000 in 2022. — Bernama