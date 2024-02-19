KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has expressed interest in forging a partnership with Malaysia Rugby (MR) in the future.

While not specifying his intended role with MR, Williams believed there is considerable talent waiting to be tapped into when he shared his expertise with 60 young players from the National Rugby Development Programme (NRDP) during a “Rugby Clinic With The Offload King”, here.

“Yes, for sure (collaboration with MR). Insya-Allah. I’d love to come back and be part of Malaysian rugby,” he told reporters after the nearly hour-long session at the National Sports Council Mini Stadium, Bukit Jalil, today.

Even though rugby is not a primary sport in Malaysia, the 38-year-old, however, was surprised to witness the strong passion for the game especially among those involved in NRDP.

Advertisement

When asked about the necessary steps to enhance the standard of Malaysian rugby, the professional boxer emphasised the need for increased funding for talent development.

“I think if we can embrace rugby, understand people’s love of the game here, and recognise the talent available, we can dream big,” he added.

Williams, a two-time World Cup winner with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, arrived in Malaysia last Friday to speak at an Islamic educational event over the last weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a participant from Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah, Putrajaya, Nik Muhammad Iman Nik Ahmad Kiflee, 16, expressed excitement at meeting his idol and receiving valuable tips, especially on making precise passes. — Bernama