PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Professional Dota 2 player Cheng Jin Xiang, better known as NothingToSay, was named the Most Valuable Player of The Year (MVP) at the 2023 Malaysia Esports Awards last night.

Jin Xiang, who is now with the G2.iG team, also picked up two more awards — the MOBA Player of The Year and Male Player of The Year — at the inaugural awards night at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

The 24-year-old made his professional debut at 17 when he competed in the ROG Masters 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

“... I want to be the best in the world and I will do my best. Malaysia Boleh! Thank you,” he said via a message posted on the screen displayed at the award ceremony.

Advertisement

Jin Xiang could not attend the ceremony as he is taking part in a competition in Shanghai, China.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the late Agusalim Amran, who was better known as Hahagus and who managed the 2019 SEA Games team in the PUBG Mobile event. He died in 2021.

Some of the other winners of the 16 other categories included Yoodo Alliance for the Team of The Year; HomeBois (Organisation of The Year); and Ramona (Female Player of The Year).

Advertisement

The event, organised by Alive Asia Events Sdn Bhd and Esports Integrated (ESI) and supported by the Youth and Sports Ministry, was aimed at honouring contributors to the rapidly growing esports industry in the country. — Bernama