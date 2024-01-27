LONDON, Jan 27 — Maidstone manager George Elokobi said the “magic of the FA Cup is very much alive” after the sixth-tier side stunned Championship high-flyers Ipswich 2-1 to reach the fifth round today.

Ipswich are 98 places and four divisions above Maidstone in the English football pyramid, but manager Kieran McKenna was left to rue making 10 changes as the sixth-tier side took advantage.

The visitors’ two goals were worthy of winning any cup tie as Lamar Reynolds produced a cool chip over Christian Walton as Maidstone surged upfield from an Ipswich corner just before half-time.

Jeremy Sarmiento looked to have restored order when the Ecuador international drilled low into the bottom corner on 56 minutes.

However, there was another twist in a fairytale story as Reynolds this time played provider for Sam Corne to fire in the winner 24 minutes from time.

Maidstone needed a few heroics from Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and had to see out eight minutes of added time, but held out for a famous victory.

“Our boys have run themselves into the ground and that is what we said, ‘leave nothing in the changing room’,” said former Wolves defender Elokobi.

“This binds us for life, what our boys are achieving right now. What our boys are achieving now has not been done over over 100 years. The magic of the FA Cup is very much alive.”

Holders Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Friday night thanks to Nathan Ake’s late winner.

Liverpool are in action tomorrow when they host Norwich at what is sure to be an emotional Anfield for the Reds’ first match since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Newport County of League Two are also seeking a huge upset when they host Manchester United tomorrow. — AFP