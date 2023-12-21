KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 —The national men’s football team, Harimau Malaya, ended the year on high, by becoming the third biggest gainer in the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) rankings.

According to the December ranking released by Fifa today, the Harimau Malaya squad rose 15 rungs in the world rankings throughout this year to be placed 130th with 1,122.87 points, which is also the biggest improvement among Asian countries.

Panama made a significant leap in 2023 worldwide, having risen 20 spots to be placed 41st in the world ranking, followed by Moldova, who climbed 19 places to reach 155th place.

The Harimau Malaya squad’s best ever ranking was 75th place achieved in 1993, while their lowest was 178 in 2018.

Meanwhile, reigning World Cup winners Argentina remain at the top with 1,855.2 points, followed by runner-up France (1,845.44) and England third (1,800.05).

Fifa also announced that, the next ranking will be updated on February 15. — Bernama

