KUALA NERUS, Dec 13 — Terengganu FC’s (TFC) dreams of advancing to the semi-finals of the Asean Zone Asian Football Confederation (AFC Cup) did not become a reality despite registering a 2-0 win over Bali United from Indonesia in their final group match.

TFC who beat Bali United 2-0 in a Group G match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here tonight however, failed to match Cambodian representative Phnom Penh Crown FC’s goal advantage and missed the cut for the knock out stage.

In tonight’s match against Bali United, TFC scored their first goal in the 39th minute through a powerful strike by Haiti import, Sony Norde.

TFC, realising that they would need to score as many goals as possible tonight, went on the offensive in an effort to extend the scoreline but Bali United defended well to keep the strikers from TFC in check.

Advertisement

The second goal only came two minutes from the final whistle through substitute Sardor Kulmatov. — Bernama

Advertisement