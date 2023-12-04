KUANTAN, Dec 4 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2-0 win over Sri Pahang FC at Darul Makmur Stadium here last night was a hard-earned, but one that was needed to prepare the Super League champions for its defence of the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu FC on Saturday, its head coach Esteban Solari said.

The win was also an antidote for its AFC Champions League loss to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale recently.

“It was a tight game but we managed to dominate the game despite the pitch conditions not being favourable,” he told reporters after the match.

JDT secured another three points through Heberty Fernandes De Andrade’s early strike in the 6th minute and Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva goal in the 42nd.

Sri Pahang coach Fandi Ahmad, meanwhile, said the result could have been different if his boys had been more clinical with their chances.

“It was disappointing to concede an early goal because we proved we could go toe to toe with them. I’m pleased with their overall performance considering the team quality of our opponents tonight,” he said.

In Georgetown, Penang FC caretaker coach Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli said the one point stolen in the team’s home match against Malaysia Cup finalist Terengganu FC was an indicator that his squad was on a good run of form.

“Not losing and collecting four points in two matches is something to be proud of, and this clearly demonstrates that the players were in character and motivated to get good results.

“They have worked tirelessly to execute our plans, and the outcome is evident in the past match and tonight’s game,” he told reporters after the match at Stadium Bandaraya last night. — Bernama