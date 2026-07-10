KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Johoreans, including those living outside the state, to return and cast their ballots in tomorrow’s state election, describing it as a pivotal moment for Johor’s future.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the election would determine the next chapter in Johor’s story and urged voters to choose leaders who are honest, capable and committed to serving the people.

He highlighted Pakatan Harapan’s record in government, pointing to reforms, increased investment, higher wages, more dignified job opportunities and the resolution of long delayed projects. He added that Malaysia’s international image had been restored under the Madani administration, which he said would bring the same spirit of renewal and good governance to Johor.

“With humility and respect, I ask you to place your trust in Pakatan Harapan to lead Johor with integrity, sound governance and fairness, ensuring equal opportunities for all,” Anwar wrote.

He urged voters to reject those who defend the theft of public funds and to turn away from politics that he described as bankrupt of ideas, relying instead on racial and religious provocation to win support.

“May Allah bless Johor and grant this state leadership that is trustworthy, opening a new chapter of prosperity, justice and wellbeing for all Johoreans,” he said.